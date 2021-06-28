Weather

Mainly cloudy and cool Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Highs on Monday will be cool in the low-60s for Colorado Springs and the low-70s in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms will leave us with mainly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will fall into the low and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: An elevated chance for showers and thunderstorms will take us into the weekend with gradually warming temperatures. Highs by Friday will be in the upper-70s and low-80s.