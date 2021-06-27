Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Cool Again – 6/27/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking unusually cool weather and good chances for rain over the next couple of days.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected today, but stronger storms could produce localized downpours, gusty wind, and small hail. Should stronger storms interact with local burn scars, flash flooding could occur. It will be cool enough for some wet snow to fall over the higher mountain peaks at times today and this could affect the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb if showers develop early enough in the morning. High temperatures should only reach the 60s and 70s for most areas again, and the air will get even cooler under any areas of rain and/or thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely to continue well into the night, mainly over southern areas. Low temperatures should fall into the 40s and 50s for most areas.

Extended: Monday looks partly to mostly cloudy and cool again with good chances for rain. The continued cool air should stop thunderstorms from becoming severe. Starting Tuesday, we expect a gradual warming trend to begin that should last into next weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible most days, but the rain will probably become less widespread later in the week.