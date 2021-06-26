Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Cool & Rainy At Times – 6/26/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking unusually cool weather and good chances for rain over the next several days.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected today, but stronger storms could produce localized downpours, gusty wind, and small hail. Should stronger storms interact with local burn scars, flash flooding could occur. It will be cool enough for a little wet snow to fall over the higher mountain peaks at times today. High temperatures should only reach the 60s and 70s for most areas, but the air will get even cooler under any areas of rain and/or thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms, mainly over and near the mountains. Low temperatures should fall into the 40s and 50s for most areas.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool again with areas of rain and thunder. High temperatures will only reach the 60s and 70s for the plains and high mountain valleys; 50s to lower 60s over the mountains.

Extended: Monday looks mostly cloudy and cool again with good chances for rain. The continued cool air should stop thunderstorms from becoming severe. Starting Tuesday, we expect a gradual warming trend to begin that should last into next weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible most days, but the rain will probably become less widespread later in the week.