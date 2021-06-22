Sunny and hot Tuesday

Weather

The heat returns for the next couple of days!

TODAY: Mainly sunny and hot with a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temps will range from the mid-90s to the low-100s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild morning lows.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and hot for your Wednesday afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances are ramping up Thursday and Friday and temperatures will be falling. Highs Friday will only be in the upper-70s and mid-80s with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Cooler yet on Saturday.