Mainly cloudy and cool Monday… The heat returns Tuesday

Weather

Mainly cloudy and cool Monday, with a rapid warming trend by Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: High temperatures today will be well below average under mainly cloudy skies. Forecast 68 for Colorado Springs and the low-70s for Pueblo. Skies will begin to clear by late this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cool overnight with morning lows Tuesday in the low to mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures are going to rapidly heat up Tuesday with highs back in the mid and upper-90s. Low-100s will be seen across the far eastern plains. Temps stay hot through Thursday. Another cold front will cool us down heading into the weekend and bring us an elevated chance for showers and thunderstorms.