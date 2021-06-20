Cold front headed to Colorado

Weather

Today: Sunny skies to start the day with temperatures warming very quickly, reaching 91 degrees in Colorado Springs and 98 in Pueblo. Interesting set up for today. A cold front will drop through the eastern plains during the late morning and early afternoon, but struggle to back into the I-25 corridor till after our daytime heating is over. Along this cold frontal boundary, a few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. The most likely outcome is for these storms to develop in northern/eastern El Paso County, then dissipate as they move through the plains. Although a thunderstorm in Colorado Springs cannot be completely ruled out.



Extended: Steady rain showers overnight with temperatures significantly cooler to start the week with highs in the low 70s. Monday morning cloud coverage and scattered showers are likely, then gradually turning partly cloudy. High temperatures back into the 90s by Tuesday.

