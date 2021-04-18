Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Mostly Sunny & Warmer – 4/18/2021

Weather

Overview: After a very brief warming today another round of cold and snow is expected for some. Finally, by late in the week the air will start to warm noticeably.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains and mainly 40s over the mountains. There will be breezy pockets at times throughout the day.

Tonight: Mostly clear with increasing wind late. Low temperatures should fall into the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Extended: Monday should start out windy and warm for many areas, but the air will turn sharply colder from north to south as the day progresses with rain and snow developing over the Pikes Peak Region during the late afternoon/early evening hours before spreading south as snow over most of southern Colorado Monday night. Snow should end Tuesday morning, but the air will remain chilly with high temperatures only in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday still looks pretty cloudy and cool with a slight chance for spotty afternoon rain and/or snow showers over and near the mountains. The air should warm considerably Thursday through Saturday with just a slight chance for spotty afternoon showers over and near the mountains.