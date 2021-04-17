Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Chilly, Some Rain & Snow – 4/17/2021

Weather

Overview: Snow will continue to fall over and near the mountains on Saturday, and after a very brief warming another round of cold and snow is expected for some. Finally, by late in the week the air will start to warm noticeably.

Today: There are a few freshly snow covered roadways on and near the mountains this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers near the mountains and accumulating snow at times over the Wet and Sangre De Cristo mountains. Accumulations of snow near the Wet Mountains should remain rather light today on the order of 1”- 3”, but along and south of highway 160 some areas could receive as much as 3” – 6” of additional snowfall today. A few spots around Teller County could also receive an inch or two. For most of our major population centers today it will just be cold with a few sprinkles or flurries and high temperatures only in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers should wind down over and near the mountains from north to south during the night with many areas becoming mostly clear late. Low temperatures should fall into the teens and 20s for most areas.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 50s for the plains with mainly 40s over the mountains.

Extended: Monday should start out windy and warm for many areas, but the air will turn sharply colder from north to south as the day progresses with snow developing over the Pikes Peak Region during the afternoon before spreading south over most of southern Colorado Monday night. Snow should end Tuesday morning, but the air will remain chilly with high temperatures only in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday still looks pretty cloudy and cool with a slight chance for spotty afternoon rain and/or snow showers over and near the mountains. The air should warm considerably Thursday through Saturday with just a slight chance for spotty afternoon showers over and near the mountains.