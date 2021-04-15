Unsettled weather Thursday afternoon with rain and snow showers and isolated thunderstorms

Weather

Mainly cloudy and cool Thursday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool Friday. High temperatures will remain well below average with the upper-40s for the Pikes Peak region and the upper-50s across the southeastern plains. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely.

TONIGHT: Numerous rain and snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning. Morning lows will dip into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Snow showers Friday morning… with the heaviest snow along the I-70 corridor and areas to the north. Unsettled weather will lead us into the weekend on Saturday with numerous afternoon rain and snow showers. Sunday looks like the pick day for the weekend. Showers are back in the forecast by Monday afternoon.