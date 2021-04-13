Rain and snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Weather

Mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday with scattered rain and snow showers.

TODAY: Cool temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain and snow will intensify this evening.

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers overnight. Several inches possible in the higher elevations overnight. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. Showers will taper off to scattered showers by late Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather through the end of the week with periods of rain and snow showers. The next more significant wave will move in Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will remain well below average through the weekend.