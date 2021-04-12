Cool and unsettled weather through Friday

Weather

Partly cloudy and cool Monday with rain and snow showers developing overnight into Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Increasing clouds Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers will march in overnight with light snow accumulations in the higher terrain. Over lows will drop into the upper-20s and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather through the extended forecast with periods of rain and snow through Friday and into the weekend on Saturday. Temperatures all week long will remain well below average with highs in the 40s and 50s.