Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Increasing Wind – 4/11/21

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking increasing wind and an extended period of colder and unsettled weather!

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and windy with high temperatures again reaching the 60s and 70s for the plains with some 50s over the mountains, but the air will likely turn noticeably colder over northern and eastern areas late in the day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with some patchy low clouds possibly developing over parts of eastern Colorado by morning. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Extended: Monday will be cooler and breezy to windy at times with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas, but a few spots south of the Arkansas River could reach the lower 60s. Clouds will be on the increase and a few rain and/or snow showers could develop over and near the mountains late in the day, particularly over the Pikes Peak Region. The rest of the week looks cool, breezy and unsettled with periods of at least intermittent rain showers over the plains, a mixture of rain and snow showers on the higher terrain along I-25, and snow showers over the mountains.