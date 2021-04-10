Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warmer – 4/10/2021

Weather

Overview: We’ll start the weekend warm but increasing wind and an extended period of colder and unsettled weather will move over the area soon!

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy at times this afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s for the plains with 50s and 60s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear and becoming windy over and near the mountains late. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s to near 40 for the plains with 20s and 30s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy and windy with high temperatures again reaching the 60s and 70s for the plains with some 50s over the mountains, but the air will likely turn noticeably colder over northern and eastern areas late in the day.

Extended: Monday will be cooler and breezy to windy at times with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas, but a few spots south of the Arkansas River could reach the lower 60s. Clouds will be on the increase and a few rain and/or snow showers could develop over and near the mountains late in the day, particularly over the Pikes Peak Region. The rest of the week looks cool, breezy and unsettled with periods of at least intermittent rain showers over the plains, a mixture of rain and snow showers on the higher terrain along I-25, and snow showers over the mountains. The best chances for accumulating snow for more areas look to occur later in the week.