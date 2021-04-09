Cool and breezy Friday, warmer this weekend

Weather

Mainly sunny, cool, and breezy for your Friday afternoon. Warmer for the weekend.

TODAY: A few clouds around the lunch hour, but generally sunny skies Friday afternoon with slightly below-average temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold heading overnight. Morning lows Saturday will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and warming up Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid and upper-60s to the low-70s. Several rounds of unsettled weather next week starting Tuesday. Rain and snow showers and cooler temperatures through next Friday.