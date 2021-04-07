Weather

Mainly sunny, cool and breezy Wednesday afternoon. High wind warnings remain in effect for eastern border counties.

TODAY: Breezy conditions will persist Wednesday afternoon and evening with winds gusting up to 30 mph along the I-25 corridor. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph across the far eastern plains. Highs today will be in the low and mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows Thursday falling into the mid and upper-30s.

EXTENDED: We'll go from sunny to partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon. Warmer temperatures will top out in the upper-60s to the mid-70s. Another cold front will cross the area Friday, helping to drop our temps by about ten degrees. A nice looking weekend with mainly sunny skies and above-average temperatures.