Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warm & Breezy – 4/03/2021

Weather

Overview: Easter weekend will be warm, dry, and breezy at times. The wind will increase next week and the air will get cooler with a slight chance for a few showers.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm with high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s for the plains, 60s to lower 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low temperatures in the 40s for the plains with 30s for the mountains.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm again with high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s for the plains, 60s to lower 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday will be warm again under a partly cloudy sky and the wind will be increasing some. Windy and cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers over the Pikes Peak Region and a little wet snow possible over the mountains Tuesday night. Showers appear less likely farther south but cannot be ruled out Tuesday or Tuesday night. The system that may bring us showers should move far enough east for everyone to remain dry again starting Thursday. The end of the week looks partly cloudy and breezy at times with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s for the plains; mainly 50s over the mountains.