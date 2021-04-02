Lots of sunshine and warmth through the Easter weekend

Weather

Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for the Easter weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild Friday afternoon with high temps in the low and mid-70s. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and mild overnight with sunrise lows in the low-40s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Low and mid-70s on Saturday with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s on Sunday. We will introduce a small chance for showers on Tuesday next week along with slightly cooler temperatures.