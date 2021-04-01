Sunny and warm heading into the Easter weekend

Weather

Sunny and warming up Thursday afternoon and we're warming heading into the Easter weekend.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine with high temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. Breezy to windy across the far eastern plains this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

EXTENDED: Partly to mostly cloudy through early Friday afternoon. High temps will climb into the low and mid-70s. Mainly sunny skies and warm through the Easter weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. A little cooler by Tuesday with a small chance for a few rain showers.