Sunshine and a warming trend heading into the Easter weekend

Weather

Mainly sunny skies with a wonderful warming trend heading into the Easter weekend.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine and light winds as temperatures top out in the upper-40s to the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Morning lows Thursday will fall into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: High pressure holds serve heading into the Easter weekend. Highs will gradually climb into the 70s and 80s by Easter Sunday. Small shot at a few showers next Tuesday… quiet until then.