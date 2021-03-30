Snow showers and cold Tuesday

Weather

Periods of snow and cold Tuesday. Warming up by Thursday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with periods of snow Tuesday afternoon and evening. Chilly highs today with temperatures topping out in the mid-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight and cold temps to start your day Wednesday. Morning lows will dip into the teens and low-20s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and warming temperatures through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s and 80s.