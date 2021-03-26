Mainly cloudy and cool with scattered showers Friday

Weather

Mainly cloudy skies and scattered rain and higher elevation snow showers during the day on Friday.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures Friday with highs in the upper-40s and mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight with showers coming to an end. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Morning clouds Saturday will give way to partly sunny skies Saturday afternoon. Highs Saturday will remain cool with highs in the upper-40s to the mid-50s. Much warmer and sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid-60s and upper-60s… even warmer Monday. Our next storm system arrives Tuesday with showers and cooler temperatures.