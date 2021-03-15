Dry and cool Monday, more snow arrives Tuesday PM

Weather

Clearing skies with more sunshine and cool temperatures for Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Our weekend storm system continues to roll out to the east and we will see more sunshine heading into the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon with snow developing into the evening. Two to three inches are possible in southern Colorado heading overnight into Wednesday morning. A significant warming trend for the end of the work week heading into the weekend. Highs by Sunday will climb into the mid and upper-60s