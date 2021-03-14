Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – More Snow, Wind & Rain – 3/14/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re continuing to track a storm that will bring a variety of weather conditions to the area today. Another storm could bring more precipitation to the area around mid-week.

Today: Cold and blustery with wind gusts occasionally over 30 mph and periods of snow that will be most numerous/consistent on the higher terrain surrounding both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. While intermittent bursts of snow should continue to occur over Colorado Springs, Pueblo (mixed with rain showers this afternoon), and Canon City, it appears that snowfall will be more intermittent in nature in these areas, and after the early morning hours not as likely to accumulate well on roadways along the Arkansas River. We couldn’t rule out isolated pockets of another 1”- 3” of snow under any bursts that may develop over Colorado Springs and Canon City, and maybe another inch or two on mainly cooler surfaces in Pueblo. Over the higher surrounding both Colorado Springs and Pueblo another 3”- 6” seems more likely with some heavier pockets possible under any stronger bursts and the heavier numbers likely over and very near to the mountains. High temperatures should reach the 30s and 40s for most areas in eastern Colorado with a mixture of 20s and 30s over the mountains.

Tonight: Areas of snow will continue to favor primarily the higher terrain around Colorado Springs and Pueblo where many areas could receive an additional 1”- 4” of snow. Intermittent bursts of snow could briefly accumulate around Colorado Springs or Pueblo as well, but those accumulations should remain spottier and generally lighter. Low temperatures should fall into the 20s for the plains with teens over the mountains so expect some slick roadways wherever snow falls. The wind should gradually subside late.

Extended: As the storm drifts away from the area we expect some clearing on Monday, but the air will remain cool with 30s and 40s along and west of I-25, maybe lower 50s over the plains. A quick moving system could bring another shot of wind and precipitation to parts of the area Tuesday and Tuesday night with isolated snow showers possibly developing over and near the mountains on Wednesday as well. The rest of the week looks dry and warmer with periods of wind and passing clouds.