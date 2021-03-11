Weather Alert: Powerful winter storm will impact the region this weekend

Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snow will impact the Pikes Peak region over the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures Thursday afternoon. Highs today will climb into the mid-40s to the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few scattered showers. Morning lows will fall into the mid-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Friday will feature increasing clouds and scattered rain and snow showers. Heavy snow across the Pikes Peak region is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. Driving conditions will become treacherous Saturday night and Sunday and blizzard conditions may impact the Palmer Divide.