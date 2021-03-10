Warm and breezy today and tracking a strong weekend storm

Weather

Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy Wednesday. Tracking a strong winter storm heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Breezy to windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph and gusting at times to 35 mph. A little cooler today with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows in the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to cool over the next couple of days as a strong winter storm approaches Friday night. Snow will be heavy at times through the day Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. Plan now for travel conditions to become treacherous over the weekend. Highs Saturday will top out in the low to mid-30s.