Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday.

Weather

Partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures today. Still tracking an upcoming weekend snow storm.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds and very mild temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s. A breezy afternoon with critical fire weather conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to drop off during the week. Highs on Friday will dip into the low and mid-40s. A high-impact snow event is still possible heading into the weekend. Snow will start Friday evening and intensify during the day Saturday.