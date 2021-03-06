Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warmer Again – 3/6/21

Weather

Overview: We expect breezy, warm weather for several days. Snow will start to fall over the ski resorts through the middle of the week, and later next week we’ll likely get colder in eastern Colorado as well.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy to windy at times and warmer with high temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s for the plains with 40s and 50s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 30s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys and some mountain areas will be colder.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70 for the plains with mainly 50s for our local mountain communities.

Extended: Monday should feature more clouds, but the air will remain warm. Mountain wave clouds may filter the sun again on Tuesday, but we still expect high temperatures to reach the 60s and 70s for the plains. The wind will get cooler for many areas on Wednesday when snow will likely fall over the ski resorts. By Thursday and Friday we look to get much colder over eastern Colorado and possibly receive some snow as well.