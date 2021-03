Weather

Sunny to partly cloudy and warm Wednesday. Rain and mountain snow for Thursday.

TODAY: Another gorgeous day across southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and mountain snow moving in. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon… and as colder air gets pulled in snow levels will drop. Highs Thursday will be cooler in the mid-40s and low-50s. Warmer heading into the weekend.