Sunny and breezy Friday afternoon

Weather

Sunny skies, cool, and breezy heading into your Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A quiet weather day across southern Colorado with sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. Expect breezy conditions this afternoon with NW winds 10 to 20 mph and gusting as high as 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight with Saturday morning starts in the upper teens and low-20s. Mountain areas to the west of Colorado Springs can expect a few inches of snow overnight.

EXTENED: Sunny to partly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper-40s and low to mid-50s. A cold-front slides across the area on Saturday night and that will bring temperatures down for Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-30s and low-40s.