Morning snow will taper to afternoon snow showers

Weather

Weather Alert Day: Snow will continue through the the early morning hours, impacting the Thursday morning commute.

TODAY: Steady snow through the 8 o'clock hour and then tapering off to numerous snow showers. Snow will come to an end as we head into the afternoon. Partly cloudy and highs in the low and mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Some clearing and cold overnight with morning starts Friday in the mid and upper-teens.

EXTENDED: Warmer Friday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper-40s and low-50s. Another cold-front arrives Saturday night with a very small chances for a snow shower... then colder on Sunday.