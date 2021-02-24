Snow stacking up tonight in Colorado

Weather

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect along the I-25 corridor from Denver to Trinidad as a trough of low-pressure tonight will transport snow to much of the area. Here is your latest snowfall accumulation forecast.

Colorado Springs: 2-5"

Monument: 4-7"

Woodland Park: 2-5"

Pueblo: 2-5"

Canon City: 2-5"

Westcliffe: 2-5"

Trinidad: 2-5"

Lamar: 1-3"

Springfield: Trace

The Thursday morning commute will be impacted as slick and snow covered roads are very likely. Make sure to add extra time for your commute. Gradually the snow showers will dissipate during the late morning and early afternoon and turn partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 30s.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.