Unseasonably warm today… snow tomorrow night

Weather

Mainly sunny and unseasonably warm today. Much colder and snow in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

TODAY: Sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the low-60s to the low-70s across southern Colorado. Breezy this afternoon with NW winds 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning low dipping into the upper teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Much colder Wednesday afternoon and becoming mostly cloudy. Snow develops Wednesday night and intensifies overnight into Thursday morning. Roads may be snow-covered and slick for the Thursday morning commute. Snow will come to an end Thursday afternoon with slightly warmer temps heading into the weekend.