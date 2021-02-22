Skip to Content
Sunny and warm Monday-Tuesday… Snow Wednesday night

2-22 HIGHS

Beautiful weather the two days before winter returns Wednesday evening.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday with afternoon highs in the mid and upper-50s and even a few low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and seasonably cold overnight. Morning lows will dip into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday will feature unseasonably warm temperatures. Much colder by Wednesday with snow in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Several inches of snow can be expected in Colorado Springs and Pueblo through Thursday morning.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

