Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Blustery – 2/21/2021

Weather

Overview: After a brief warm-up early next week more cold air and snow are likely to move over Colorado.

Today: There could be a few flurries at times over and near the higher terrain this morning, then mostly sunny to partly cloudy and blustery at times with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas, but some mountain communities may remain in the 20s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly tonight with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas with some single digits over the high country and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday should be warmer with passing clouds and pockets of wind. Another cold front will kick up the wind and bring a chance for snow to the area starting Tuesday night and Wednesday. The end of the week looks dry and cool.