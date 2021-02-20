Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Wind, Briefly Warmer – 2/20/2021

Weather

Overview: Another cold front will enter the state this weekend bringing wind to many and snow to some. After a brief warm-up early next week more cold air and snow are likely to move over Colorado.

Today: Most areas will be mostly sunny this morning, but we expect increasing clouds during the afternoon. Many areas will be breezy to windy at times, especially this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 40s to lower 50s for most areas, but a few spots near the southern mountains could get close to 60, and the high country will likely remain in the 30s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a gusty northerly wind developing as a cold front moves over the area. As the cold front arrives a quick burst of wind-driven snow could quickly whiten area roadways and reduce visibility with a couple inches of snow; this is most likely to occur over the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region and southwest of Pueblo where 2"- 4" of snow could accumulate; we wouldn't expect accumulations of snow more than an inch of two for most around Colorado Springs proper, Pueblo and Canon City. By morning, temperatures should have fallen into the teens and 20s for most areas with some single digits over the high country and high mountain valleys.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds and blustery with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas, but some mountain communities may remain in the 20s.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday should be warmer with passing clouds and pockets of wind. Another cold front will kick up the wind and bring a chance for snow to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. The end of the week looks dry and cool.