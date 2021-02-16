Weather Alert: Two rounds of snow Tuesday and Wednesday

Weather

Warmer temperatures Tuesday with more snow in the forecast the next couple of days.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies for the first half of the day with increasing clouds and snow showers this afternoon and evening. Highs today will top out in the upper-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with isolated snow showers. The cold morning starts will continue with lows in the teens Wednesday.

EXTENDED: Cold Wednesday with highs in the low and mid-30s. Expect another round of snow Wednesday evening with pockets of snow lasting into Thursday morning. Snowfall totals will range from two to four inches through Thursday morning. We'll see temperatures warm into the upper-40s and low-50s this weekend.