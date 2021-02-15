More sunshine but still cold

Weather

Very cold temperatures Monday afternoon with highs in the upper teens and low-20s.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with chilly afternoon highs. We'll see a few more clouds tonight ahead of our next weather maker.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and frigid again overnight, with morning lows dropping into the single digits.

EXTENDED: A little milder Tuesday afternoon with a chance for snow showers in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the mid and upper-30s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday's cold front will drop temps back into the low-30s for Wednesday and Thursday.