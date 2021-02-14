Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Happy Valentine’s Day! Brrr… – 2/14/21

Weather

Overview: Happy Valentine’s Day! The heart of the large area of cold air over the Great Plains will finally start to move farther east next week, but we have a couple more cold days and some snow to get past yet.

Today: Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings are in effect until 11 AM Monday morning. Areas of light snow will continue mainly this morning with whitened roadways likely for much of the day. Additional snow accumulations for most this morning will probably end up around an inch or 2”, but under any heavier bands locally heavier accumulations of a light, airy snow are quite possible. High temperatures are only expected to reach the single digits above and below zero almost everywhere!

Tonight: A few flurries are possible tonight, but mostly it’ll just be very cold with low temperatures will in the single digits to teens below zero for most areas.

Extended: Low clouds and patchy freezing fog are likely over the plains Monday morning, but more areas are likely to see some sunshine as the day progresses. Scattered light snow showers or flurries are possible over and near the mountains on Tuesday, and more light snow could fall over more areas on Wednesday. Although the air will warm some early next week, we still expect chilly temperatures in the teens and 20s on Monday with only 20s and 30s Tuesday & Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with increasing wind and much warmer temperatures!