Record-breaking low temperatures in Colorado

Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings in addition to Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the state through Sunday night. The arctic air mass that took over the midwest has backed into Colorado, producing the coldest temperatures we've seen in years. Low temperatures tonight should reach -6 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with wind chill values to -25 degrees, hence the advisories. Snow showers overnight will cover roads and make traveling anywhere in Colorado quite difficult. If you do have to travel, make sure to pack a survival kit in case of an emergency. With these types of temperatures, frostbite to exposed skin is possible in less than 15 minutes.

Sunday: Snow showers will continue through the morning hours and begin to tapper off during the afternoon, but expect road conditions to be poor the entire day. Snowfall totals should range from 2-5in along the I-25 corridor with upwards of 6-9in across the eastern plains. High temperatures to 2 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, which would make for the coldest Valentine's Day on record. Low temperatures Sunday night will be the coldest yet, down to a staggering -12 degrees in Colorado Springs and -15 in Pueblo.

Extended: Warming into the teens by Monday and back to a more seasonal pattern starting Tuesday. With the worst of the storm ahead of us, Tuesday can't come soon enough.

