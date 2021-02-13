Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Even Colder Air Coming, Snow Too – 2/13/2021

Weather

Overview: A large area of cold air over the Great Plains will continue to dominate our weather locally for several days. Although the mountains may remain relatively mild for one more day, most areas are going to be very cold for a while with chances for snow on the increase too.

Today: Cloudy and cold for the plains with areas of freezing fog and possibly a little light snow mainly this morning. Partly cloudy and breezy to windy at times over our local mountains and high valleys where the air will again be considerably warmer. Snow will develop over the high country today and spread towards the eastern mountains and I-25 corridor late this afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the single digits and teens for the plains while our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys should warm into the 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold with snow spreading over most areas through the night. Snow will be light and airy and easy to move, but the wind shouldn’t be terribly strong so blowing snow doesn’t look to be a serious problem with this storm. Temperatures will fall into the single digits above and below zero everywhere, so even light accumulations of snow are likely to result in whitened roadways and slick travel during the night.

Sunday: Areas of light snow will continue for much of the day with whitened roadways likely for much of the day. Total snow accumulations for most areas Saturday night through Sunday will probably end up between 2” and 5”, but under any heavier bands locally heavier accumulations of a light, airy snow are quite possible. High temperatures are only expected to reach the single digits above and below zero on Sunday everywhere!

Extended: Low clouds and patchy freezing fog are likely over the plains Monday morning, but more areas are likely to see some sunshine as the day progresses. Scattered light snow showers or flurries are possible over and near the mountains on Tuesday, and more light snow could fall over more areas on Wednesday. Although the air will warm some early next week, we still expect chilly temperatures in the teens and 20s on Monday with only 20s and 30s Tuesday & Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with increasing wind and much warmer temperatures!