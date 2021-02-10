Mainly cloudy and cold with areas of freezing fog

Weather

Freezing fog and cold temperatures ahead for Wednesday.

TODAY: Overcast skies for much of southern Colorado, and that will keep temperatures on the chilly side. Highs today will top out in the upper-20s and low-30s.

TONIGHT: Patchy freezing fog across the southern plains again tonight. Overnight temperatures will be frigid with morning starts in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and chilly on Thursday with highs in the mid and upper-30s. Temperatures will be much colder this weekend with highs in the teens and twenties. Periods of snow can also be expected Friday and Saturday. We'll see gradually milder temperatures by the middle of next week.