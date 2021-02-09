Skip to Content
today at 8:17 am
Published 7:38 am

Partial sunshine and cool Tuesday

2-9 HIGHS

Partly sunny and cool Tuesday afternoon. Much cooler on the eastern plains.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold tonight with areas of freezing fog developing towards sunrise Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper-teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy skies and relatively mild temperatures the next two days. Frigid air arrives Friday and carries us into the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top out in the teens and overnight lows will drop in some instances to below zero readings.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

