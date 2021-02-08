Skip to Content
Breezy Monday: Critical fire weather conditions

2-8 HIGHS

Partly cloudy and windy Monday afternoon ushering in critical fire weather.

TODAY: Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and breezy conditions this afternoon. NW winds 15-25 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph. A Red Flag Fire Warning is up for much of the I-25 corridor through 5 pm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows falling into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will remain in the low-40s through the middle of the week. The weather heading into the weekend is up in the air… but it's looking like we'll see much colder temperatures and a chance for some light snow. Stay Tuned.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

