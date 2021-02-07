Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Breezy, Still Mild – 2/7/21

Weather

Overview: A large pool of much colder air will slide around over the Great Plains through next week. The western edge of this much colder air will ebb and flow over the plains of eastern Colorado resulting in areas of low cloud cover and sharp temperatures contrasts over short distances. Temperature forecasts will be very difficult at times over the next week.

Today: Strong wind gusts may continue this morning over and near the mountains. Sunny & breezy through the afternoon with conditions becoming favorable for the spread of wildfires over parts of El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont counties. High temperatures will reach the 50s to near 60 along the I-25 corridor with 40s for the far eastern plains and mainly 40s over our local mountain communities.

Tonight: Mostly clear early, and then a shallow layer of cold air may slide up closer to the mountains late bringing some low clouds and colder air across the plains where patchy freezing fog is also possible. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s for most areas with colder air over the high mountain valleys.

Extended: A shallow layer of much colder air may remain closer to the slopes of the eastern mountains Monday. In this colder airmass, we would expect low cloud cover and temperatures that will only warm into the 20s and 30s. Over and near the mountains a strong westerly wind will likely keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s, and if this westerly wind can work down the higher terrain towards the plains it could push the cold air east and allow more areas to warm, but it’s hard to know for sure. Tuesday may feature similar differences in the weather conditions with the coldest air over low-lying areas in eastern Colorado. Wednesday could be a little warmer for the plains before a deeper surge of colder air arrives through the end of the week. It’s possible that besides a blanket of low clouds and freezing fog, areas of light snow could develop starting Wednesday night and last occasionally through the end of the week.