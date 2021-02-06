Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Sunny & Breezy – 2/6/2021

Weather

Overview: A large pool of much colder air will slide around over the Great Plains through next week. The western edge of this much colder air will ebb and flow over the plains of eastern Colorado resulting in areas of low cloud cover and sharp temperatures contrasts over short distances. Temperature forecasts will be very difficult at times over the next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy at times with high temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s for the plains, 30s to lower 40s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very windy at times over and near the mountains. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s and 30s over and near the mountains with teens for low lying areas away from the mountains. The high mountain valleys will fall into the single digits and teens. Snow will fall over the mountains along the Continental Divide mainly over the northern half of the state.

Sunday: Sunny & breezy to windy at times, especially over and near the mountains. High temperatures will reach the 50s to near 60 for the plains with mainly 40s over our local mountain communities.

Extended: A shallow layer of much colder air may slide up the Arkansas River and settle against the slopes of the eastern mountains by Monday morning. In this colder airmass, we would expect low cloud cover and temperatures that will only warm into the 20s and 30s. Over the mountains a strong westerly wind will likely keep temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday may feature similar differences in the weather conditions with the coldest air over low-lying areas in eastern Colorado. Wednesday could be a little warmer for the plains before a deeper surge of colder air arrives through the end of the week. It’s possible that besides a blanket of low clouds and freezing fog, areas of light snow could develop starting Wednesday night and last occasionally through the end of the week.