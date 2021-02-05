Weather

Mainly sunny and cool Friday in southern Colorado with snow in the mountains.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs Friday in the low and upper-40s. Snow will be heavy at times in the mountains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows Saturday falling into the teens.

EXTENDED: Quiet and dry in southern Colorado this weekend with scattered snow showers in the mountains. Highs will gradually climb Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday in the low and mid-40s. Highs Sunday in the upper-40s and low-50s. Cooler temperatures will likely return by the middle of next week.