Mainly sunny, warm, and breezy today

Weather

Mainly sunny, very warm, and breezy Wednesday.

TODAY: The tale of two forecasts… temperatures in the low-70s across the plains and snow moving into the mountains. Winter weather advisories have already been posted for the mountains.

TONIGHT: Colder air moves in tonight with scattered snow showers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo early Thursday morning. A dusting to possibly one inch is possible along the I-25 corridor, but mountain locations could see six to ten inches of new snow in the central mountains.

EXTENDED: Morning snow showers are possible early Thursday morning, with clearing skies Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday will be in the mid-30s to the low-40s. Another round of mountain snow is in the forecast for Friday, and we'll keep cool temperatures heading into the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper-30s and low-40s.