Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Blustery – 1/30/21

Weather

Overview: We’ll have a blustery start to the weekend, but the wind will gradually decrease, and the air will warm some early next week. The next storm should arrive sometime late Wednesday.

Today: We could see some clouds and possibly even a few snowflakes over and near the mountains or over northern parts of our coverage area this morning, but outside of the ski resorts, most areas will remain dry or only receive brief snow showers. The main story today will be a cold wind gusting over 40 mph at times over the plains. The gusts may be a little lighter over the mountains, but we still expect enough wind to make for an uncomfortable day outdoors. All areas will be colder today with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the plains, 30s for our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: The wind will gradually decrease under a mostly clear sky. Chilly tonight with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool with less wind. High temperatures should reach the 40s to near 50 for the plains with a mixture of 30s to lower 40s over our local mountain communities.

Extended: The air will continue to warm through Tuesday, although we might again see mountain wave clouds which at times could block out the sun. The wind shouldn’t be too strong Monday or Tuesday, but it’ll definitely be on the increase by Wednesday. Wednesday may start warm for many areas, but sharply colder air will likely work over the area from north to south at some point during the day. The storm system responsible for the wind and falling temperatures on Wednesday could also bring a period of wind driven snow to parts of the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday should be dry and cool.