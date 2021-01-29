Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy Friday

Weather

Partly cloudy, very warm, and very breezy this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and unseasonably mild temperatures Friday afternoon. Highs will climb into the low and mid-60s across southeastern Colorado. Also, a very breezy afternoon. Winds out of the NW 10 to 15 mph and gusting 30 mph. We will also see snow developing over the San Juan mountains Friday evening.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. There is a winter weather advisory posted for the San Juan mountains through Saturday morning. Lows by sunrise Saturday will be in the mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Expect partly cloudy skies and those cooler temps through the weekend. A warming trend gets underway early next week... before snow chances return Wednesday and Thursday.