Partly cloudy and mild Thursday… warmer Fri-YAY

Weather

High clouds and filtered sunshine for today along with miler temperatures.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with filtered sunshine. A bit warmer today with highs in the low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and light winds overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Very mild temperatures are in the forecast for Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the upper-50s and low-60s with some upper-60s in far southeastern Colorado. Snow is expected in the San Juan mountains Friday night and Saturday with lighter snow into the central mountains. We're dry here along the I-25 corridor. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs dropping into the upper-40s and low-50s.